BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.52. 7,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $299.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

