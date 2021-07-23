BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

