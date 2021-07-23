BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,182 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 362,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,991,082. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.23.

