BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $21.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

