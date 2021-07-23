Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOKU opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Boku alerts:

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.