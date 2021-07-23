Boku (LON:BOKU) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Boku has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.58. The firm has a market cap of £526.24 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Boku Company Profile
