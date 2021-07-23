Boku (LON:BOKU) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Boku has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.58. The firm has a market cap of £526.24 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

