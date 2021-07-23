Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $38.22

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $39.47. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

