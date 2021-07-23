Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

