BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $3.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

