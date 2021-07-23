Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.59.
BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
BSX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 163,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,014. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 435.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
