Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.59.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 163,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,014. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 435.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.