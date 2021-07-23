BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

