Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brightcove by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

