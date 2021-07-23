Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £135.52 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £135.52 ($177.06).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 972.50 ($12.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 947.51. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

