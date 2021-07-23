Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

