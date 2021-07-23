Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

