Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.05. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Century Casinos by 658.8% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

