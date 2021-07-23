Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.