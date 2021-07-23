Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

