Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.17). Express posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Express by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Express by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 115,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.