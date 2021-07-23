Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 517,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,137. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.