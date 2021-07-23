Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Premier reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,501,000 after buying an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Premier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,875,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.