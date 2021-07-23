Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

