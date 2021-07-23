Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 78,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,155. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

