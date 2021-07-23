Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.