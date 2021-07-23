Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 4,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

