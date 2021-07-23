Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 million, a PE ratio of -189.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

