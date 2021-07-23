Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $30.80

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 25,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

