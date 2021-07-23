Brokerages Set Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Target Price at €51.17

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.17 ($60.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLJ shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €35.13 ($41.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. Grenke has a 12 month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 12 month high of €73.75 ($86.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.