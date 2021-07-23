Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $184.50

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

