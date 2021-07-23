Brokerages Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Target Price at GBX 331.50

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

IWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON IWG opened at GBX 314.40 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a one year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

