Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) PT at $23.63

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MCW opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

