Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $16.38

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 223,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

