Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Target Price at C$3.94

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,784. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

