Brokers Offer Predictions for Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NGLOY opened at $20.09 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

