Brokers Set Expectations for NorthWestern Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

