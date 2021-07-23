Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

