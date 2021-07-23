Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.68

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$65.68 and last traded at C$65.55, with a volume of 56124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$103.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.