Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Raised to $52.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
