Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Brunswick worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE:BC opened at $98.73 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.