Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

