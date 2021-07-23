Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.93.
BLDR stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
