Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

BLDR stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

