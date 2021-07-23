BVF Inc. IL Has $9.40 Million Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 409,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

