BVF Inc. IL Makes New $15.82 Million Investment in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 2.24% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

SLN stock remained flat at $$25.94 during trading on Friday. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42. Silence Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.00.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

