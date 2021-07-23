C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.65. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

