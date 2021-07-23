Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 21,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

