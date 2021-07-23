CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.41 million. CalAmp posted sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CalAmp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

