California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $31,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

