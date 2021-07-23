California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $947.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $653.06 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,215.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

