California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $92.91 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

