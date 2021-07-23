California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,236 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.13 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

