California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,119 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

