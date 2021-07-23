California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 463 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,542.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

